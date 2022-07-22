Jason Peters thinks Justin Fields will be ‘special’ once (or if?) Bears fix offensive line
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Chicago BearsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
A future Hall of Famer like Peters knows a great QB when he sees one.
A future Hall of Famer like Peters knows a great QB when he sees one.
Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Chris Pine, and the "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" cast debuted the film's first trailer at SDCC.
Chris Mannix shares the latest on potential trades for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and explains why there has been "no traction" in recent weeks for a potential deal.
Matt Patricia, Joe Judge, and the rest of the New England Patriots coaching staff were given official titles on Thursday as the team prepares for training camp.
After the Steelers signed defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi in June, there were plenty of people who noted that Ogunjobi was suspended one game for his role in a 2019 brawl with the Steelers. Ogunjobi was playing for the Browns when Myles Garrett bashed Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with a helmet during an [more]
Patriots safety Devin McCourty heard Asante Samuel's comments about the Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick debate -- and has a slightly different opinion than Samuel on the subject.
Former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel spent his first five seasons in New England, but he says he was never on board with coach Bill Belichick’s program. Samuel said on the I Am Athlete podcast that many of his teammates in New England bought what Belichick was selling, to their own detriment. “Some of them be [more]
Everything you need to know about new Packers tight end Sal Cannella.
The Browns wanted to add another quarterback with Deshaun Watson likely to be suspended for part of the season.
The key to the 49ers defense might be whoever lines up opposite Nick Bosa. The team got contributions from Samson Ebukam, Arden Key, Charles Omenihu and Jordan Willis last season, especially late in the year, and Ebukam, Omenihu and Willis return. The 49ers, though, used a second-round choice on Drake Jackson, who has a chance [more]
Earlier this month, we cast the widest possible net as to the teams that could or should or may be interested in 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Now that the 49ers have reiterated permission to seek a trade that was given back in March, who will make the move, if no one has yet? The Browns [more]
There's reportedly still interest in the free agent market for Barr.
Russell Wilson has Denver's wide receivers ready for training camp!
Bobby Belt, a member of the Cowboys beat, is quite confident that Ezekiel Elliott's tenure in Dallas is nearing the end.
What the Browns are getting in Isaac Rochell #Browns
The #Chiefs have lost a member of their Super Bowl IV team with LB Jim Lynch passing away at 76 years old.
This could be a positive for both the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo, reinvigorating interest in the veteran quarterback that had all but dried up since the conclusion of the NFL draft.
The Packers worked out 4 players, including WR John Brown. Here’s more on the players.
Nick Chubb at it again throwing around your deadlift max...
The Patriots are going to have the NFL's weirdest coaching staff this season.
As the Bears head into training camp, let’s take a look at some sleepers on defense you should keep an eye out for this summer.