Jason Peters talks about mentoring young Seahawks offensive line

The Seattle Seahawks made an interesting roster move between Weeks 1 and 2 when they brought in veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters. Dealing with injuries to both Charles Cross and Abe Lucas, Seattle needed to bolster their depth. Ultimately, Peters did not play and the backup tackles were exceptional against the Lions.

But what Peters brings to the table is far more than skill on the field. Peters has been around the league a while – if he plays, this will be his twentieth season in the NFL. The 41-year-old has certainly picked up a thing or two along the way. The knowledge Peters has amassed is something he is more than willing to share with those younger than him.

It’s the knowledge that has allowed Peters to make an immediate impact, as he immediately began to mentor Seattle’s offensive line. Something the Seahawks coaching staff did not ask of him.

“When I first got here I gave them a couple of pointers on top of (offensive line) coach Andy (Dickerson) telling them. They listen to what you tell them and they applied it to the game. … They’re willing to listen and willing to grow.”

In football, there’s an old saying: “it’s not the X’s and O’s, but the Jimmy’s and Joe’s.” You can have all the talent and scheming ability in the world, but when it comes down to it, you need the human element of the sport. Sometimes simply having a man like Peters physically in the building is worth its own weight in gold.

