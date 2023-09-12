Jason Peters to sign with Seahawks practice squad

With starting offensive tackle Charles Cross and Abe Lucas both dealing with injuries, the Seahawks are bringing in a longtime veteran.

Seattle is signing Jason Peters to the team’s practice squad, according to multiple reports.

Peters spent last season with the Cowboys, appearing in 10 games with one start — the team’s last game of the regular season.

Peters began his career with the Bills way back in 2004 but became entrenched as one of the league's best left tackles in 11 seasons with the Eagles from 2009-2020. He started 148 games for Philadelphia and was a two-time, first-team All-Pro.

He was with Chicago in 2021, starting 15 games.