Bears second-round pick Teven Jenkins is on track to make his first NFL start against the Vikings on Monday night.

The Bears ruled left tackle Jason Peters out on Saturday because of an ankle injury and head coach Matt Nagy said that Jenkins is set to step into the veteran’s position on the offensive line. Jenkins has played in the last two games after missing the first 11 games of the year after offseason back surgery.

“We’ll be able to help him out when we need to, and his mindset will be great,” Nagy said of Jenkins, via the team’s website. “It’s never easy having to jump into a game like that against a great defense with good defensive ends, so we’ll make sure that we’re doing everything we can to give him the best opportunity.”

Linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) is listed as questionable after going from limited to full practice participation on Saturday. Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle) is also listed as questionable after three days of full practices.

Defensive back Xavier Crawford (concussion) and defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson (forearm) have been ruled out. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot) and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (shoulder, illness) are listed as doubtful.

Jason Peters out, Roquan Smith questionable for Monday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk