Jason Peters returns to Eagles practice, takes first-team reps at LT

In a move that could draw the ire of some fans in Philadelphia, the Eagles seem prepared to start Jason Peters at his natural position of left tackle against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

During the Eagles’ first practice of the week, Peters was lined up at left tackle with the first team, while Jordan Mailata was the team’s right tackle in place of an injured Lane Johnson.

Jason Peters is taking reps at left tackle in his first practice back from injury. No Lane Johnson today. LT: Peters

LG: Herbig

C: Kelce

RG: Pryor

RT: Mailata — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) October 28, 2020





On Wednesday morning, Doug Pederson indicated that Peters would play wherever the team requested, but it appears the decision was made without any controversy.

Lane Johnson could return later in the week, but for now, it’s Peters, Nate Herbig, Jason Kelce, Matt Pryor at right guard, and Mailata at right guard.

With the Eagles focused on protecting Carson Wentz at all costs, Jeff Stoutland appears to be most comfortable with Peters protecting the franchise quarterback’s blindside going forward and not Mailata.

The week is just beginning.

List

NFC playoff picture: Seahawks are the front-runners; Eagles firmly in the mix after Week 7

Related