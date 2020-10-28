Jason Peters returns to Eagles practice, takes first-team reps at LT

In a move that could draw the ire of some fans in Philadelphia, the Eagles seem prepared to start Jason Peters at his natural position of left tackle against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.
During the Eagles’ first practice of the week, Peters was lined up at left tackle with the first team, while Jordan Mailata was the team’s right tackle in place of an injured Lane Johnson.
Jason Peters is taking reps at left tackle in his first practice back from injury. No Lane Johnson today.
LT: Peters
LG: Herbig
C: Kelce
RG: Pryor
RT: Mailata
— Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) October 28, 2020
On Wednesday morning, Doug Pederson indicated that Peters would play wherever the team requested, but it appears the decision was made without any controversy.
Lane Johnson could return later in the week, but for now, it’s Peters, Nate Herbig, Jason Kelce, Matt Pryor at right guard, and Mailata at right guard.
With the Eagles focused on protecting Carson Wentz at all costs, Jeff Stoutland appears to be most comfortable with Peters protecting the franchise quarterback’s blindside going forward and not Mailata.
The week is just beginning.
List
NFC playoff picture: Seahawks are the front-runners; Eagles firmly in the mix after Week 7
Related
Eagles Darius Slay omitted from a PFF ranking of the top 25 CB's through Week 7
Doug Pederson provides an update on the status of Alshon Jeffery and Miles Sanders
Eagles RT Lane Johnson pushing to play vs. the Cowboys despite nagging injuries
Eagles WR Jalen Reagor on track to play vs. the Cowboys after returning to practice
Eagles HC Doug Pederson says Jason Peters is willing to play right guard