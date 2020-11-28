Jason Peters pops up on Eagles' injury report (surprise!)

Peters pops up on Eagles' injury report (surprise!) originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A few hours after Doug Pederson confirmed that Jason Peters is switching from left tackle to right guard, the Eagles announced that Peters is questionable for the Eagles’ game against the Seahawks Monday night with a toe injury.

Peters, 38, did not appear on the Eagles’ injury report on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. He did leave the Browns game in the third quarter with an undisclosed injury, so this could be related to that.

In any case, Peters was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Friday and limited Saturday (Thursday's injury report was projected), which means he may have aggravated the injury on Friday or during practice Saturday.

What happens if Peters can’t play after the Eagles just reshaped their offensive line?

Sua Opeta, who would be the next guard up with Matt Pryor now the starter at right tackle, was placed on Injured Reserve Saturday afternoon with a back injury.

That means Nate Herbig - who’s been on the bench since starting the first eight games of the season - could be the next man up at right guard.

The Eagles this year have gone from Brandon Brooks to Pryor to Peters to Herbig to Pryor to Jason Brown to Herbig to Pryor to Peters at right guard. Brown is currently on the practice squad.

The Eagles also listed safety and special teamer Rudy Ford as out for Monday night with a hamstring injury. Ford last played in the second Giants game. He will have missed six of the Eagles' last nine games.

Meanwhile, Derek Barnett (knee), Jason Kelce (elbow), Boston Scott (abdomen) and Alex Singleton (ankle), who were all limited on Thursday and Friday, were full practice participants on Saturday and no longer have any injury status, which means all are on target to play against the Seahawks. Backup tackle Jack Driscoll (knee) is also off the injury report and was a full participant.

Zach Ertz, who has practiced the last two weeks while on Injured Reserve Designated to Return, is not on the injury report because he remains on IR. Doug Pederson said he doesn’t expect him to play until a week from Sunday, when the Eagles face the packers in Green Bay.

Also Lane Johnson, who is headed for season-ending surgery and Injured Reserve, technically remains on the 53-man roster and is listed as out for Monday night.