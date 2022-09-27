Veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters has made his Cowboys’ debut.

The Cowboys signed Peters to their practice squad Sept. 5 after left tackle Tyron Smith was injured. Dallas moved first-round draft pick Tyler Smith from left guard to left tackle, and Connor McGovern was starting at left guard until his injury in Week 1.

Matt Farniok replaced McGovern.

The Cowboys, though, have worked Peters, whose best position is left tackle, at left guard in practice since he signed. They activated him to the active roster for Monday Night Football, and Peters replaced Farniok at left guard on the third possession after Farniok had a holding penalty in the first quarter.

The Cowboys immediately benefited with Peters in the game as Tony Pollard ran between Smith and Peters for a 46-yard gain that set up a 28-yard field goal by Brett Maher. Maher earlier kicked a 26-yard field goal as the Cowboys are 0-for-2 in the red zone.

The Giants got a 42-yard field goal from Graham Gano as the Cowboys lead 6-3.

Jason Peters playing left guard for Cowboys, who lead Giants 6-3 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk