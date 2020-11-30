Jason Peters to play through toe injury that will require surgery after season

Eagles offensive lineman Jason Peters is hobbling on a bad toe but will continue to play.

Peters has a broken, dislocated toe that will require surgery after the season, but he will play tonight against the Seahawks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

As previously reported, Peters will be moving from left tackle to right guard, which is in part a response to his limited mobility from the toe injury.

The 38-year-old Peters was playing through the injury last week when he had a rough game in the Eagles’ loss to the Browns.

