Jason Peters: Once Justin Fields’ offensive line is set, he’s going to be special

The Bears have a new regime in place for 2022 with Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus replacing Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy as G.M. and head coach, respectively.

But the team still has quarterback Justin Fields, who the team traded up to select at No. 11 overall in 2021.

It’s a big year for the young signal-caller, who displayed some flashes in a middling rookie season. But one of his former teammates believes Fields has what it takes to succeed.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, free-agent left tackle Jason Peters — who started 15 games for Chicago last year — said Fields got better with every game he played.

“He got hurt right there in the middle of it,” Peters said. “He’s going to need his offensive line to block for him, give him some time — because he’s young — to go through his reads. Once he gets older and gets into the groove, because right now he’s going to be like a rookie with the new system pretty much with a new coaching staff, I’m pretty sure they’ve got a whole new system for him, new plays.

“As long as the offensive line gives him some time, he’ll do OK this year. Once he gets that offensive line set, that guy’s going to be special because he can throw, he can run, he can make all the plays he needs to make.”

Fields was sacked a stunning nine times in his first start against the Browns in Week Three. He also fumbled 12 times, losing five of them.

In his 12 appearances with 10 starts, Fields completed 59 percent of his passes for 1,870 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

