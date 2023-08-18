Jason Peters hopes to play this season

Veteran tackle Jason Peters isn't currently on an NFL roster, but he hopes that changes.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Peters plans on playing for someone this season. If he does land a job, it would be the 20th NFL season for a player who went undrafted in 2004 after playing tight end at Arkansas.

Peters signed with the Bills and became a starter in his second season. He would make two Pro Bowls in Buffalo before moving on to 12 years with the Eagles that saw him make seven more Pro Bowls and be elected first-team All-Pro twice. He played for the Bears in 2021 and the Cowboys last season.

There's no word on where Peters may be trying to land a job, but a long-temr injury to a starting tackle could open the door for Peters to extend his career a little bit longer.