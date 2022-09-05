Jason Peters’ hate for Cowboys is gone: It was “love at first sight” meeting with Jerry Jones

It only took a change of teams for Jason Peters to have a change of heart. Four years after saying he hated the Cowboys because of their arrogance, Peters signed to Dallas’ practice squad.

Peters, who spent 12 years in Philadelphia, is returning to his home state to play for another former Arkansas Razorback. Both Peters and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones played for the Razorbacks.

“You can’t blame me. We were rivals,” Peters said of disliking the Cowboys, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “At the end of the day, me and Jerry go back to Arkansas. When he called me, we sat down and talked. It was like love at first sight. We were talking about the Hogs.”

In 2018, Peters famously said, “I don’t like the Cowboys. They’re just arrogant, the organization, America’s Team.” Peters changed his mind and his word choice on Monday.

“I don’t really call it arrogance,” Peters said. “They had swagger, pretty much the same thing. The swagger they go in week in and week out with that swagger, you could tell how (with) that defense.”

Still, it’s going to be weird for everyone seeing Peters with a star on his helmet and wearing navy, silver and white instead of midnight green.

“The Dallas and Eagle rivalry go deep, so it’s kind of weird, but I’m here in my home state and ready to roll,” he said.

