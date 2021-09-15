Jason Peters, Eddie Goldman limited in Wednesday’s practice

Bears defensive tackle Eddie Goldman (knee/ankle) returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant. Goldman hurt his knee in the Sept. 6 practice and was inactive for Sunday night’s game against the Rams.

Goldman opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns. He missed part of training camp with the virus and then dealt with a back injury. Goldman played in the final preseason game, getting 10 snaps against the Titans.

Bears left tackle Jason Peters (quadriceps) also was limited. He played 32 snaps Sunday before his injury, with Larry Borom and then Elijah Wilkinson replacing him. Borom (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.

So Wilkinson, who got 22 snaps Sunday, could be in line to start Week Two.

Tight end Jimmy Graham took a veteran rest day, and linebacker Robert Quinn (back) was limited. Linebacker Khalil Mack, who was a limited participant last week with a groin injury, was not on the injury report after playing 44 of the team’s 52 defensive snaps against the Rams.

