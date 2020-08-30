Report: Jason Peters wants pay raise for move to old position after Eagles lose starting LT

Losing a starting left tackle is usually a heavy blow to any NFL team, but the Philadelphia Eagles seemed to be in a fortunate position.

While former first-round pick and blind side starter Andre Dillard went down with a biceps injury, the Eagles had future Hall of Famer Jason Peters — the team’s starter at left tackle for more than a decade — on the roster as replacement for starting right guard Brandon Brooks. A move to left tackle, the far more important position, seemed simple enough, but there has reportedly been a complication.

Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowler, wants to be paid like a starting left tackle if he’s starting at the position this season, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane.

Peters signed a one-year, $3 million with the Eagles last month after Brooks suffered an Achilles injury. Most starting left tackles, especially ones with Peters’ resume, usually make well more than $10 million per year in the NFL. The team currently has around $23 million in cap space, per OverTheCap.

Jason Peters signed up for a new position. He wants a raise for a move back to his old one. (Yong Kim/Pool Photo via AP) More

When asked about the position battle at left tackle, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Peters is “in the conversation,” but pointed to some younger options who could step in.

From the Inquirer:

“Jason Peters is obviously in the conversation,” Pederson said during a video conference call with reporters. “We do have some young players, Jordan Mailata, Matt Pryor. Jack Driscoll, who’s a [fourth-round] rookie, obviously, but has been playing some tackle for us.”

None of the players listed have played in NFL save for Pryor, who has only started at right guard. Pryor was reportedly the first-team left tackle in practice on Saturday.

The Eagles are scheduled to open their season against Washington on Sept. 13.

