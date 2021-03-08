Jason Peters: Carson Wentz will get back to his MVP-caliber play with Colts

Myles Simmons
·2 min read
Before he tore his ACL late in the 2017 season, Carson Wentz was an MVP candidate. His offensive coordinator that season, of course, was his new head coach — Frank Reich.

Wentz didn’t play Super Bowl LII, with Nick Foles winning MVP. Offensive lineman Jason Peters didn’t play that game either, having torn his ACL and MCL earlier in the year. But he still witnessed the partnership between Wentz and Reich for the first two years of the quarterback’s career.

And that has Peters believing in a full Wentz revival with Indianapolis.

“One thing I do know about Frank, he’s gonna put Carson in the best position,” Peters said during an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio. “He’s not just going to let [Wentz] just go out there [and] have bad mechanics, or just go out there and throw bad balls. He’s going to put him in the best spots. He’s going to correct him when he’s wrong, and vice versa. They’re going to communicate with each other and all that good stuff.

“So I think Frank’s going to bring the best out of Carson, because I’ve seen it when we were on the Super Bowl run. They were great tougher and that’s a good fir for Carson, I think. He’s going to get back to his MVP caliber of play.”

In 13 games back in 2017, Wentz had 3,296 yards passing with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions — good for a passer rating of 101.9. His passer rating actually went up to 102.2 in 2018, but Wentz played only 11 games that season while dealing with a back injury.

But Wentz’s play has fallen off considerably since then, as he completed just 57.4 percent of his passes for 2,620 yards with 16 touchdowns and a league-leading 15 interceptions in 12 starts last season. That resulted in a passer rating of 72.8, which ranked ahead of only Sam Danold among qualified passers.

Wentz and Reich have a lot of work to do. But if the quarterback does get back to his 2017 level of play, Indianapolis will be very happy with the results of the blockbuster deal.

