Jason Peters: Carson Wentz can get back to MVP level with Colts

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
The Indianapolis Colts are just a week away from officially announcing the trade for quarterback Carson Wentz but the big question is what kind of player they will be getting.

It’s clear the Colts have faith Wentz can return to form after a brutal 2020 campaign. They gave up two draft picks in order to acquire him. And while there are plenty of people questioning what kind of level Wentz can get back to, his former left tackle in Jason Peters believes he’s not far off from that MVP-like season in 2017.

While on Sirius XM NFL Radio, Peters gave his support to the 28-year-old quarterback.

“I think Frank [Reich] is going to bring the best out of Carson because I’ve seen it when we were on the Super Bowl run. They were great tougher and that’s a good fir for Carson, I think,” Peters said. “He’s going to get back to his MVP caliber of play.”

Wentz was a steady quarterback for the majority of his career and even showed brilliant flashes of talent in 2019. But injuries have hurt his confidence in the pocket, leading to his mechanics failing him when throwing.

This also led to Wentz having a disastrous 2020 campaign. He threw more interceptions from a clean pocket than he did while under pressure, per Pro Football Focus. His 70.1% adjusted completion rate was 28th in the NFL among qualified quarterbacks. His 48.6 passer rating under pressure was 24th in the NFL among qualified quarterbacks.

Those aren’t great numbers, but Peters believes there are better days ahead in Indy, and that the relocation will help Wentz thrive now that he’s out of Philly.

“One thing I do know about Frank, he’s gonna put Carson in the best position,” Peters said..“He’s not just going to let [Wentz] just go out there, have bad mechanics, or just go out there and throw bad balls. He’s going to put him in the best spots. He’s going to correct him when he’s wrong, and vice versa. They’re going to communicate with each other and all that good stuff.

“I believed in Carson the whole time. The city of Philly’s just rough, man.”

We will see how the Wentz saga turns out for the Colts, but he has a strong group of supporters, including his new head coach who was likely the reason he’s found a new home.

Colts' 2021 free agency target: TE Jonnu Smith

Carson Wentz to join new teammates for offseason workouts

  • Jason Peters: Carson Wentz will get back to his MVP-caliber play with Colts

    Before he tore his ACL late in the 2017 season, Carson Wentz was an MVP candidate. His offensive coordinator that season, of course, was his new head coach — Frank Reich. Wentz didn’t play Super Bowl LII, with Nick Foles winning MVP. Offensive lineman Jason Peters didn’t play that game either, having torn his ACL [more]

  • One long-shot QB candidate off board for 49ers

    The Dallas Cowboys gave QB Dak Prescott a massive contract, taking him off the board for the San Francisco 49ers.

  • Colts select DE Azeez Ojulari in latest PFF mock draft

    Colts add to the edge in PFF's latest mock.

  • Jets place franchise tag on S Marcus Maye

    The Jets have placed the franchise tag on safety Marcus Maye, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed Monday night.

  • Team LeBron handles Team Durant with 170-150 win in NBA All-Star Game

    Even in the strangest NBA All-Star Game of them all, LeBron James was still the perfect captain.

  • Dak Prescott agrees to four-year, $160m contract with Dallas Cowboys

    Four-year deal includes record $126m in guaranteed moneyPrescott was on track for career season in 2020 before injury The Dallas Cowboys have signed their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a four-year, $160m deal, including a record $126m guaranteed, multiple sources reported on Monday. Photograph: Ron Jenkins/AP The Dallas Cowboys have signed their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a four-year, $160m deal, including a record $126m guaranteed, multiple sources reported on Monday. The deal, which finally was struck two years after negotiations began, comes a day before a deadline to put the franchise tag on Prescott for a second straight year at a salary cap charge of $37.7m. Prescott played on a $31.4m franchise tag in 2020 before his season ended with a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in Week 5. He was on track for a career season until the gruesome injury with 1,690 passing yards in the first four games, putting him on pace to become the first NFL quarterback to throw for more than 6,000 in a season. “The Dallas Cowboys agreed to terms on a new contract with quarterback Dak Prescott on Monday,” the Cowboys said in a statement. “Further information and details will be released at a formal press announcement on Wednesday.” 4️⃣— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) March 9, 2021 If the agreement is long term, it figures to be the richest contract in franchise history. Owner Jerry Jones has signed three players to deals of at least $100m: former quarterback Tony Romo, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and receiver Amari Cooper. ESPN and NFL.com reported the first three years of the contract average $42m per year – including an NFL-record $75 for year one – and the entire deal could be worth up to $164m. The terms include a $66m signing bonus. Before the injury, the 27-year-old Prescott had started every game since the beginning of his rookie year after replacing an injured Romo during the 2016 preseason. Prescott, drafted by Dallas out of Mississippi State with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, won the league’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award while leading the Cowboys to the No 1 seed in the NFC and two years later won his first playoff game while reaching his second Pro Bowl. Negotiations on a new contract started the following offseason, when Prescott was going into the final year of a four-year contract that paid him a total of about 4m as a fourth-round pick. That included $2m in the final season. Prescott got a 1,500% raise with his first franchise tag, which locked in another increase for a second tag despite the salary cap going down because of the NFL’s revenue dip in the pandemic. With a new contract, the Cowboys should get salary cap relief they’re expected to need with the cap falling from $198 million to a possibility of as low as $180 million. The cap has risen about $10 million per season for most of the past decade.

  • Carson Wentz to join new teammates for offseason workouts

    Wentz is getting some work in with his new teammates.

  • Don’t expect the Colts to have any salary-cap casualties

    Colts won't be forced to make any cap cuts.

  • MacKenzie Scott, billionaire ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, has married a Seattle chemistry teacher

    Scott met Dan Jewett because he teaches at her children's school.

  • What Dak Prescott contract extension with Dallas Cowboys means for Bears

    This has more than one ramification for Ryan Pace's QB search.

  • How Dak Prescott's new Cowboys contract impacts 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo

    Dak Prescott won't be coming to the Bay Area anytime soon.

  • UFC 259 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya comes in light for chance to be champ-champ

    Saturday's championship heavy fight card is set now that the UFC 259 weigh-in results are official. All three title fights got the green light on Friday with all six athletes in the championship bouts stepping on the scale within the first 25 minutes of the two-hour weigh-in window. While UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz weighed in at 205 pounds on the nose, the top end of the limit, his opponent took a remarkedly different approach. When most fighters get as big as possible and then have a drastic weight cut during fight week, middleweight champ Israel Adesanya didn't follow the norm. He stepped on the scale at 200.5 pounds, pizza box in hand, in his quest to become a two-division champion. The UFC 259 co-main event features double-champ Amanda Nunes putting her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson. Nunes was first to the scale on Friday, weighing 145 pounds. Anderson was the last title fight athlete to the scale, weighing 144.5 pounds for the title tilt. The third championship bout on the UFC 259 fight card features bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan making the first defense of his belt. He'll square off against No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling after both easily made weight. Yan tipped the scale at 135 pounds; Sterling at 134.5 pounds. Askar Askarov misses weight for UFC 259 All but two fighters weighed in during the first 30 minutes of the two-hour window. Askar Askarov and Kennedy Nzechukwu had yet to weigh in with one hour and 30 minutes left. Askarov took to the scale with about an hour left during the weigh-in window. He missed weight by one pound, weighing 127 pounds for his flyweight fight with Joseph Benavidez. If Benavidez's team agrees to the bout, Askarov would likely forfeit 20 percent of his fight purse to Benavidez to keep the bout intact. Nzechukwu was the final fighter scheduled on the card to the scale, making weight for his bout with just under an hour left during the weigh-in window. Glover Teixeira makes weight as UFC 259 main event back-up Light heavyweight contender Glover Teixeira stepped on the scale after Nzechukwu, weighing 204.5 pounds. He will serve as an emergency back-up if anything happens to either of the UFC 259 main event fighters. It's not often that a fighter pulls out after weigh-ins, although it has become a bigger concern during the pandemic, as COVID-19 protocols have forced several fighters out on the day of the event. TRENDING > Dana White says UFC will be first to open up to Texas crowds UFC 259 weigh-in results UFC 259 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya (200.5 pounds) UFC 259 Main Card (10p ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Jan Blachowicz (205) vs Israel Adesanya (200.5)Co-Main Event - Women’s Featherweight Title Bout: Amanda Nunes (145) vs Megan Anderson (144.5)Bantamweight Title Bout: Petr Yan (135) vs Aljamain Sterling (134.5)Lightweight Bout: Islam Makhachev (156) vs Drew Dober (156)Light Heavyweight Bout: Thiago Santos (206) vs Aleksandar Rakic (206) UFC 259 Prelims (8p ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Bantamweight Bout: Dominick Cruz (136) vs Casey Kenney (136)Bantamweight Bout: Song Yadong (135.5) vs Kyler Phillips (136)Flyweight Bout: Joseph Benavidez (125.5) vs Askar Askarov (127)Flyweight Bout: Rogerio Bontorin (126) vs Kai Kara-France (125.5) UFC 259 Early Prelims (5:30p ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Flyweight Bout: Tim Elliott (125.5) vs Jordan Espinosa (126)Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5) vs Carlos Ulberg (205)Welterweight Bout: Sean Brady (170.5) vs Jake Matthews (169.5)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Livinha Souza (116) vs Amanda Lemos (116)Lightweight Bout: Uros Medic (156) vs Aalon Cruz (155)Bantamweight Bout: Mario Bautista (135.5) vs Trevin Jones (134.5) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Israel Adesanya comes in light for shot at Jan Blachowicz (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 259 weigh-in video: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Washington officially releases Alex Smith after Comeback Player of the Year season

    Alex Smith offered insight last month into his comeback and a lack of support from the team.

  • Messi grabs two assists as Barcelona march on with victory at Osasuna

    Barcelona continued their rampant run of domestic form to beat Osasuna 2-0 away from home on Saturday and move to within two points of La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid, with Lionel Messi setting up goals scored by Jordi Alba and teenager Ilaix Moriba. Messi helped Barca take the lead on the half-hour mark when he carved open Osasuna's defence with a superb cross-field ball to Alba, who controlled before blasting into the roof of the net.

  • Adesanya aims to join UFC's exclusive "champ champ" club

    Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya could join an elite group at UFC 259 in Las Vegas on Saturday by holding two belts simultaneously in different weight classes, but to do so he will have to overcome the power and size of light-heavyweight incumbent Jan Blachowicz. Adesanya will make a considerable step-up in weight from 185 to 205 pounds to take on Poland's Blachowicz in the main event on Saturday. In the co-main event, Amanda Nunes puts her featherweight title on the line against Megan Anderson while bantamweight champion Petr Yan defends his belt against Aljamain Sterling.

  • Why Bears miss out on Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, per Peter King

    Say it ain't so.

  • ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee

    Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Celtics deal for Plumlee, Ellington in Athletic analyst’s proposed trade

    Wherein we counter-offer a more modest proposal.

  • Jalen Hurts speaks on the Carson Wentz trade for the 1st time

    Jalen Hurts was on the Adam Schefter Podcast and gave his take on the Carson Wentz trade. By Dave Zangaro

  • Tom Brady shouts out home run-crushing niece as 'most dominant' Brady

    Maya Brady, playing for softball powerhouse UCLA, was the nation's freshman of the year in 2020.