Jason Peters: Carson Wentz can get back to MVP level with Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are just a week away from officially announcing the trade for quarterback Carson Wentz but the big question is what kind of player they will be getting.

It’s clear the Colts have faith Wentz can return to form after a brutal 2020 campaign. They gave up two draft picks in order to acquire him. And while there are plenty of people questioning what kind of level Wentz can get back to, his former left tackle in Jason Peters believes he’s not far off from that MVP-like season in 2017.

While on Sirius XM NFL Radio, Peters gave his support to the 28-year-old quarterback.

“I think Frank [Reich] is going to bring the best out of Carson because I’ve seen it when we were on the Super Bowl run. They were great tougher and that’s a good fir for Carson, I think,” Peters said. “He’s going to get back to his MVP caliber of play.”

Wentz was a steady quarterback for the majority of his career and even showed brilliant flashes of talent in 2019. But injuries have hurt his confidence in the pocket, leading to his mechanics failing him when throwing.

This also led to Wentz having a disastrous 2020 campaign. He threw more interceptions from a clean pocket than he did while under pressure, per Pro Football Focus. His 70.1% adjusted completion rate was 28th in the NFL among qualified quarterbacks. His 48.6 passer rating under pressure was 24th in the NFL among qualified quarterbacks.

Those aren’t great numbers, but Peters believes there are better days ahead in Indy, and that the relocation will help Wentz thrive now that he’s out of Philly.

“One thing I do know about Frank, he’s gonna put Carson in the best position,” Peters said..“He’s not just going to let [Wentz] just go out there, have bad mechanics, or just go out there and throw bad balls. He’s going to put him in the best spots. He’s going to correct him when he’s wrong, and vice versa. They’re going to communicate with each other and all that good stuff.

“I believed in Carson the whole time. The city of Philly’s just rough, man.”

Story continues

We will see how the Wentz saga turns out for the Colts, but he has a strong group of supporters, including his new head coach who was likely the reason he’s found a new home.

Related