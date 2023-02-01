Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters is now the NFL’s oldest active player.

Tom Brady announced today that he’s retiring at the age of 45, and that means the 41-year-old Peters is now the oldest player in the NFL.

Peters becomes an unrestricted free agent in March, and it’s unclear whether he will continue playing. If Peters were to retire, the oldest player would be Cardinals punter Andy Lee — who said last offseason that he was contemplating retirement.

After Lee, the oldest player in the NFL is 49ers kicker Robbie Gould, who turned 40 in December. Gould said yesterday that he is “nowhere near retiring,” so it’s safe to say there will be at least one 40-year-old in the NFL in 2023.

Jason Peters becomes NFL’s oldest active player with Tom Brady’s retirement originally appeared on Pro Football Talk