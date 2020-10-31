Jason Peters among 5 players being activated to the Eagles 53 man roster for game vs. the Cowboys





The Philadelphia Eagles just announced that five players, including Jason Peters and T.J. Edwards, were being activated to the 53 man roster for Sunday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Mike Garafalo had previously reported that both Jalen Reagor and Dallas Goedert were also being activated off of injured reserve and prepared to face the Cowboys as well.

For Carson Wentz, he’ll has his most talented group of receivers with Reagor, Fulgham, and Ward set to start together for the first time.

