Jason Peters added to injury report with knee

The Eagles added left tackle Jason Peters to their injury report Thursday. He was limited in practice with a knee injury.

Peters has played 274 of 291 offensive snaps this season.

Cornerback Ronald Darby (hamstring), tight end Alex Ellis (knee), receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen), defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (foot) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck) remained out of practice.

Center Jason Kelce, who was out of practice Wednesday for the birth of his daughter, returned Thursday.

Defensive end Derek Barnett (groin) and cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) remained limited.