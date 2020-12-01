Jason Peters active for Eagles; David Moore, D.J. Reed active for Seahawks

Despite a dislocated toe that is expected to require surgery after the season, Philadelphia Eagles lineman Jason Peters is active and is playing tonight against the Seattle Seahawks.

Peters, a former All-Pro at left tackle, is playing right guard for the Eagles to help with his diminished mobility because of the injury. It also helps the right side of the line, which is missing tackle Lane Johnson due to an ankle injury. Matt Pryor will play at tackle in place of Johnson.

Johnson and safety Rudy Ford are out with injuries for Philadelphia. Ford is sidelined due to a hamstring injury. Guard Sua Opeta was placed on injured reserve Saturday after being ruled out due to a back injury.

Also inactive for the Eagles as healthy scratches are quarterback Nate Sudfeld, running back Jason Huntley and wide receiver Quez Watkins.

The Seahawks will be missing their right tackle as well as Brandon Shell is out due to a high-ankle sprain sustained last week against the Arizona Cardinals. Former first-round pick Cedric Ogbuehi will get his first start for Seattle in place of Shell.

Running back Chris Carson, cornerback Shaquill Griffin and center Ethan Pocic all return to the lineup for Seattle after missing multiple games each with injuries. Carson (mid-foot sprain) and Griffin (concussion/hamstring) were injured in the first meeting with Arizona and have missed the last month of games. Pocic missed the last two starts due to a concussion.

Reserve running back Travis Homer is out because of wrist, hand and knee injuries. Backup guard Jordan Simmons is out with a calf strain as well.

Receivers David Moore (hip) and Freddie Swain (foot), and cornerback D.J. Reed (foot) are active after being questionable to play. Reed didn’t practice all week for Seattle but is in uniform for the game. He’s started the last two games in place of Griffin.

Backup center Kyle Fuller is active as well despite a high-ankle sprain that had him listed as questionable.

Defensive end Jonathan Bullard and cornerback Linden Stephens are healthy scratches for Seattle.

