Jason Myers is the NFC special teams player of the week

The Seahawks called on kicker Jason Myers at the end of last Sunday's game against Washington and Myers came through.

Myers made a 43-yard field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter to push the Seahawks to a 29-26 home win over the Commanders. That was one of six game-winning field goals at the buzzer during Week 10 and the culmination of a big day for Myers.

The Seahawks veteran hit four other field goals and made both extra points he tried over the course of the afternoon. Those kicks are a big reason why the Seahawks are 6-3 heading into this weekend.

They are also the reason why Myers was named the NFC special teams player of the week. Myers previously won the AFC version of the award in 2018 with the Jets and he's the first Seahawks kicker to snag it since Sebastian Janikowski the same year.