Jason Myers nails 56-yard field goal to give Seahawks 17-16 halftime lead over 49ers

The No. 2 49ers jumped out to a 10-0 lead over their division-rival No. 7 Seahawks. But Seattle has seized the proverbial momentum and has a 17-16 halftime lead.

With just 13 seconds left in the first half, 49ers kicker Robbie Gould hit a 46-yard field goal that gave San Francisco a 16-14 lead.

But then San Francisco elected to squib the ensuing kickoff, which allowed Seattle to take possession at their own 38-yard line with nine seconds on the clock. On the first play of the possession, quarterback Geno Smith scrambled for a 9-yard gain that was about to end the first half. But cornerback Charvarius Ward hit Smith on the quarterback’s slide for an unnecessary roughness penalty.

That put the Seahawks at the 49ers’ 38-yard line with one second on the clock.

After missing a 46-yard field goal at the end of regulation last week, Jason Myers nailed his 56-yard attempt to give Seattle a 17-16 halftime advantage.

Smith has started 9-of-10 for 104 yards with a touchdown — a 50-yard bomb to receiver D.K. Metaclf with 5:01 left in the second quarter. That play gave the Seahawks a 14-13 lead.

Metcalf had four catches for 73 yards with a touchdown in the first half. Running back Kenneth Walker had 54 yards on 13 carries with a 7-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

The 49ers have out-gained the Seahawks 249-176. But the club is just 1-of-5 on third down and 1-of-3 in red-zone efficiency.

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy was 9-of-19 for 147 yards with a touchdown in the first half, throwing a few shaky passes. Christian McCaffrey has 72 yards on five carries, including a 68-yard run that set up his 3-yard touchdown catch midway through the first quarter.

Deebo Samuel has a pair of catches for 25 yards along with two carries for 29 yards. Brandon Aiyuk has been the man on the deep crossing routes in the first half, catching there passes for 73 yards.

We’ll see if Seattle can pull off the upset in the second half. San Francisco will receive the second-half kickoff.

