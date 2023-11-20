With Jason Myers missed field goal, Rams hold on to defeat Seahawks 17-16

The Rams have ended their three-game losing streak — but it wasn't easy.

Seahawks kicker Jason Myers had a chance to win the game with a 55-yard field goal at the end of regulation. But his kick went wide right, handing Los Angeles a 17-16 victory and a season sweep over Seattle.

The Rams took their first lead of the game with 1:31 left in the fourth quarter when Lucas Havrisik sent a 22-yard field goal through the uprights.

On their previous drive, Darrell Henderson took in a 1-yard touchdown to make the score 16-14, Seattle.

Los Angeles was down 16-7 when Jason Myers connected on a 52-yard field goal with 8:03 left in the third quarter. But things changed at the end of the period when quarterback Geno Smith was hit hard by defensive tackle Aaron Donald and suffered an elbow injury.

Drew Lock had to enter the game and was ineffective, completing 2-of-6 passes for 3 yards with an interception.

But Smith was able to come back in for the final drive, Getting Seattle in field goal range with a 21-yard pass on third-and-8 to DK Metcalf.

Myers just couldn’t capitalize on the final opportunity to win.

Metcalf caught an 8-yard touchdown in the first quarter to open the scoring. Myers hit from 54 and 43 to give Seattle a 13-0 lead.

The Rams’ first points came on Puka Nacua’s 4-yard touchdown reception with nine seconds left in the second quarter. L.A. had a previous opportunity inside the 5-yard line but came away with no points after going for it on fourth-and-goal.

Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford finished 17-of-31 for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Royce Freeman had 17 carries for 73 yards. Nacua led with five catches for 70 yards.

But receiver Cooper Kupp had to exit the game late in the first half due to an ankle injury and did not return. He had one catch for 11 yards before leaving the contest.

Smith finished 22-of-34 for 233 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. Metcalf finished with five catches for 94 yards with a TD. Tyler Lockett ascended to No. 2 on the franchise list in receptions and receiving yards during the contest, finishing with five receptions for 51 yards.

Running back Kenneth Walker exited with an oblique injury and did not return. Zach Charbonnet led the way with 47 yards on 15 carries.

The Rams are now 4-6 and will play the Cardinals on the road next Sunday.

With Smith’s elbow ailing, the 6-4 Seahawks will be at home to face the 49ers on Thanksgiving night.