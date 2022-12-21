Jason McCourty's top defensive plays from Week 15
NFL Network's Jason McCourty's top defensive plays from Week 15.
#Bears designate Khalil Herbert to return from IR ahead of #Bills matchup:
For some time, Aaron Judge has been the Yankees’ de facto captain, taking charge behind the scenes. On Wednesday morning, the team made it official.
Harris made the play that became known as the "Immaculate Reception" in 1972 against the Raiders.
Former Patriots executive Mike Lombardi didn't mince words in his criticism of Matt Patricia, Joe Judge and the disastrous New England offense.
Here are five teams that could bring some fear to a Super Bowl contender if/when they get into the playoff mix by season’s end.
Only two results are required for the Packers to be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 16.
Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation. “I didn’t think about that. I just think [more]
Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis had some strong opinions about how Mac Jones and Jakobi Meyers handled themselves on the Patriots' disastrous final play against the Raiders.
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was somehow not flagged despite hitting Bears quarterback Justin Fields in the head after Fields had gone to the ground in a slide on Sunday, and Fields said today that it didn’t feel good. Asked what he thought about the play, Fields said he’s getting frustrated with how often he [more]
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football. I’ve generally believed that, [more]
The first Eagles injury report of the week offers updates on Jalen Hurts, Reed Blankenship and more. By Dave Zangaro
We could go on and on about Franco Harris' records and honors and achievements, but they only tell a small part of who he was. Here is how I'll remember him. By Reuben Frank
The Patriots will pick in the top 20 of the first round if their late-season slide continues. Here's the updated 2023 NFL Draft order after the Week 15 results.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan noted that Christian McCaffrey is exceeding the expectations the team had when he arrived from the Carolina Panthers before the NFL trade deadline.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says a report about hand signals is "complete horse (expletive)" during his Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."
The Ravens released their first injury report for their Week 16 matchup with the Falcons
The Jaguars are in the playoff race after a big Week 15.
Quarterback Gardner Minshew won’t be getting any reps during the Eagles’ Tuesday’s walkthrough practice. Minshew has been excused from the team’s walkthrough because he will be attending and speaking at Mike Leach’s funeral. Leach, who died last week, coached Minshew at Washington State and the quarterback shared how much the relationship meant to him. “He [more]
HUGE recruiting win for #Michigan! #GoBlue
The Patriots haven’t just looked bad at times this season, they’ve looked utterly incompetent on the football field