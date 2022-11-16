Jason McCourty's top defensive plays from Week 10
NFL Network's Jason McCourty pick his top defensive plays from Week 10.
After a strong rookie season with the Falcons, tight end Kyle Pitts‘ numbers are down considerably in 2022. Pitts caught 68 passes for 1,026 yards with one touchdown as a rookie. That works out to 4.0 receptions per game, 60.4 yards per game, and 15.1 yards per catch. The only number that’s gone up in [more]
Let’s take a look at where the Bears stand in the power rankings going into Week 11 against the Falcons.
After an 8-0 start, the Eagles now need to deal with adversity and a tough upcoming stretch. By Reuben Frank
Christian Kirk is having a career year, but he's more concerned about getting some wins.
One year removed from playing in NFL, Richard Sherman is now the focal point of a different operation: a broadcast booth on Thursday Night Football.
The #Chiefs were one of the teams that attempted to claim former #Cardinals and new #Texans RB Eno Benjamin on waivers.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was surprisingly candid in his explanation of the decision to cut running back Kylin Hill this week, indicating that Hill didn’t conduct himself the way the Packers expect of their players. “Being a member of the Green Bay Packers, it’s a privilege,” LaFleur said. “There are standards and expectations that are [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center.
Deebo Samuel created a list of the league's three toughest wide receivers outside of himself and his answer is both unsurprising and surprising at the same time.
If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. In Germany, it wasn’t. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing [more]
The Tennessee Titans visit the Green Bay Packers in an NFL Thursday Night showdown. Here's The Tennessean's scouting report and score prediction.
Mistakes happen. But both of these errors at key points in Sunday's high-stakes game were unforced.
Here's a look at the Eagles' tight end options after injury to Dallas Goedert's shoulder. By Dave Zangaro
Last month, linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a torn ACL as he tried to avoid colliding with an individual on the sidelines of a Monday night game between the Broncos and the Chargers. Patrick has now sued various entities for the harm caused by the injury. Patrick has sued the NFL, ESPN, the Rams, the Chargers, [more]
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw a pair of interceptions in the first half of Sunday’s game in Green Bay and the Packers turned both of them into touchdowns that helped them on the road to a 31-28 win. That road went through overtime and Prescott didn’t have much more success late in the game than [more]
The Chiefs quarterback talked about the emotions he felt about the hit that knocked JuJu Smith-Schuster from Sunday’s game.
Despite being in Wisconsin, the Packers have the best field in the NFL. The grass is green, even if it’s blended with synthetic fibers. The drainage is effective. The tundra is never actually frozen. As a time when field quality has become a hot-button issue for the NFL Players Association and a growing number of [more]
How do experts feel about Bengals vs. Steelers?
The Cowboys sign a WR even with OBJ still available, make some practice squad moves at center, and stay near the top in the power rankings. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Many believe in the Vikings. Many still don’t. The Vikings, despite an 8-1 record and a thrilling road win over the Bills, return to Minneapolis as underdogs to the Cowboys. Dallas, at both the Draftkings and FanDuel sports books, are 1.5-point favorites over the Vikings. As noted by Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, if the Vikings [more]