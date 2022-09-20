Jason McCourty's top defensive plays from Week 2
NFL Network's Jason McCourty shares his top defensive plays from Week 2.
NFL Network's Jason McCourty shares his top defensive plays from Week 2.
The PFF grades aren't the best from Monday night
The 49ers surprisingly dialed up a couple of Jimmy Garoppolo running plays against the Seattle Seahawks. Was that a smart move?
The Steelers have their work cut out for them trying to stop the Browns run game.
The 49ers jumped up a couple spots in the USA TODAY Week 3 power rankings. Their choice of backup QB should keep them from a catastrophic fall-off.
MMA Junkie's weekly "Spinning Back Clique" examines Jose Aldo's career after retirement, the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva pressers and more.
Two-time Super Bowl winner Eli Manning is retired, but that didnt stop him from trying out for the Nittany Lions under the name of Chad Powers.
Was Herm Edwards fired on the field after Arizona States loss to Eastern Michigan? Video of the football coach chatting with ASU Athletic Director Ray Anderson surfaced that seems to suggest Edwards didnt make it back to the locker room with his job.
Conspicuously visible during Sunday’s fourth-quarter fracas between the Buccaneers and Saints was retired Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians. The NFL may be taking a closer look at whether he’ll be allowed to roam so freely on the sidelines during games. Now the “senior adviser to the General Manger” (which sounds better than “assistant to the [more]
The Bills improved to 2-0 with their second consecutive blowout victory, this one a 41-7 laugher against the Titans.
The world is not ready for Chad Powers.
Tom Brady is sad for Trey Lance but happy for his friend Jimmy Garoppolo.
The Bills and Eagles defeated the Titans and Vikings, respectively, in Week 2's Monday night doubleheader. Here are some winners and losers from both games.
Andy Behrens reveals this week's top adds to help plug holes in your fantasy roster, leading with a pair of rookie wideouts worth your attention.
Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans was both ejected and suspended for his latest incident with Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady understandably disapproves of the decision to suspend Evans for one game. “I love Mike,” Brady said in the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast, via JoeBucsFan.com. “And the fact that Mike [more]
The Buccaneers are adding a veteran wide receiver. Cole Beasley will sign with the Bucs, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Beasley will initially sign with the Buccaneers’ practice squad, but he’ll be elevated to the active roster soon. According to the report, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who had been pushing to bring in [more]
Denny Carter highlights some critically important Week 3 waiver additions, including breakout rookie WR Garrett Wilson. (Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)
Kyle Juszczyk had a funny reaction when he realized he was the emergency QB on Sunday.
'I wish I had said that to Nick,' Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said of his failure to tell Nick Chubb not to score against the Jets.
Justin Fields had Equanimeous St. Brown wide open for a long touchdown on the Bears' first drive of the second half in Green Bay, but he didn't pull the trigger.
The NFL honors sparked a new look for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.