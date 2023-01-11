Jason McCourty's top defensive plays from Week 18
NFL Network's Jason McCourty's top defensive plays from Week 18.
The Browns have lined up a number of candidates for the defensive coordinator vacancy they created by firing Joe Woods earlier this week and one of them is meeting with the team on Wednesday. The team announced that they are interviewing Jim Schwartz for the position. They have also requested interviews with Jerod Mayo, Brian [more]
Jim Caldwell is a two-time Super Bowl champion who reached the playoffs four times in seven seasons as a head coach.
Bill Parcells is a fan of what the New York Giants and head coach Brian Daboll are doing, and his advice is to remain consistent.
A name to watch on the #Dolphins injury report this week:
The Arizona Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday and social media had thoughts. Did it ever.
After Super Bowl XLI, Miami fell out of the rotation after a driving rain made the experience less than ideal for the high rollers in attendance. At a time when it’s widely presumed that SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will host the NFL’s championship game every four or five years, Monday night’s NCAA championship becomes [more]
Detroit Lions hold 2 picks in the top 18 of the 2023 NFL draft, while division rival Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick
Chris Ballard said on Tuesday he would do "whatever it takes" to get a top quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft.
The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Monday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Which team will win?
Douglas made one of multiple baffling, unforced errors by the Packers on Sunday.
The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings play on Sunday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Which team will win?
The Arizona Cardinals reportedly plan to try to trade DeAndre Hopkins. Could the Chicago Bears be a potential destination?
The Colts added an interior lineman off waivers as the Cowboys prepared their playoff roster
The future Hall of Famer called it a career with Sunday's season finale.
The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills play on Sunday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Which team will win the game?
There's no doubt the Indianapolis Colts will select a quarterback in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Right?
Breaking down each team's interest level in the Bears' No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
Joel Klatt's way-too-early rankings look a bit different than ESPN's, particularly when it comes to the Oregon Ducks.
The Bengals could host a Lamar Jackson-less Ravens in the playoffs.
It's odd that every game on wild-card weekend is a rematch.