Jason McCourty's top defensive plays from Week 9
NFL Network's Jason McCourty's top defensive plays from Week 9.
NFL Network's Jason McCourty's top defensive plays from Week 9.
Following a 35-32 shootout loss, the Bears are trending up in the Week 10 power rankings.
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will battle Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the seventh edition of The Match on Dec. 10.
Conversations with Champions is presented by Sentry.
There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. The NFL had a record-tying 10 coaching changes last offseason and three-quarters of the teams have changed head coaches at least once in the past five years. Here's a look at some coaches who figure to be on the hot seat if things don't turn around in the second half of the season and some assistants who could be in line for head coaching jobs.
Bills QB Josh Allen suffered a potential UCL injury during Week 9's loss to the Jets. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport shared the latest on Allen's injury Wednesday.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Monday abut AFC South Indianapolis Colts' decision to fire coach Frank Reich on Monday.
Despite his struggles this season, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that his belief in himself is still as high as ever.
Will Bill Belichick break one of the NFL's most unbreakable records? Tom Brady chimes in.
Jackson State football is 9-0 and looking for an undefeated season. Deion Sanders wants the NCAA to allow it to lead to an FBS bowl berth.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders must get his team to focus after the tragic death of assistant coach Mike Zimmer's son who was buried on Tuesday.
The Seahawks’ offense has been far more effective than anyone expected with Geno Smith running the show this season, and coach Pete Carroll says one of the reasons is Smith’s willingness to take a different approach to play calling. Carroll said on Seattle Sports 710 AM that Smith wears a wristband with plays on it [more]
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be ready to sign with a new team soon. Where could he go? Nate Davis ranks the most viable landing spots.
An attorney for a Michigan State football player for his involvement in the tunnel postgame melee said the incident was started by a Wolverine.
Bills QB Josh Allen suffered a potential UCL injury during Week 9's loss to the Jets and is being evaluated for further details.
If the Colts decide to tear down their roster, the Bears could take advantage in the second phase of their rebuild, by taking on players who have already played under head coach Matt Eberflus.
Who is the best fit for Auburn? "The Godfather of College Football Recruiting" shares his top picks.
As the Steelers emerge from their bye at 2-6, there’s one and only one motivation. Win. To make that happen, the coaching staff will be willing to shake things up. And while it’s our understanding that this doesn’t mean running back Najee Harris will be benched (yet), Jaylen Warren will get more touches moving forward, [more]
A look, by position, at some of the toughest choices the Eagles will have to make among their pending free agents.
We are at the midpoint of the NFL season. How does the NFL playoff picture look for both conferences at the season's halfway point?
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens cover the news of the day, recap the Sunday night game between the Chiefs and Titans, and tell you which players on the waiver wire you should be adding to your fantasy football team in week 10.