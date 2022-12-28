Jason McCourty's top defensive plays from Week 16
NFL Network's Jason McCourty shares his top defensive plays from Week 16.
His family bought the Denver Broncos last summer but it was on Tuesday that CEO Greg Penner really took ownership of the franchise. Penner made it clear that not only will he lead the search for a new head coach but that Nathaniel Hackett's replacement will report directly to him and not to general manager George Paton. “Yes, the new head coach will report to me, which is the more typical structure in the NFL,” Penner said.
In a Draft Network mock draft, the Bears trade the No. 2 pick to land a veteran WR1 for Justin Fields and three picks.
The moment a coaching vacancy arose in Denver on Monday, speculation emerged regarding the possibility of former Saints coach Sean Payton getting the job. While money won’t be an issue for the new owners of the team, there are other considerations for someone like Payton, who could take pretty much any vacant job he wants. [more]
Wisconsin 24, Oklahoma State 17: Guaranteed Rate Bowl what happened, player of the game, and what it all means
With a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy could become the fifth rookie in NFL history to accomplish this feat.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel has a tough choice ahead about playing vs. resting his players vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Here's his thought process.
Jaden Williams, an 8-year-old from San Jose who loves the 49ers, got to perform at Levi's Stadium on Saturday after going viral for the incredible dance moves he displayed during his second grade holiday performance.
Mac Jones' fine revealed for controversial hit on Bengals CB Eli Apple.
How Brock Purdy plays throughout the remainder of the season will go a long way in deciding if he will remain the 49ers' starting quarterback in 2023.
Tom Curran and Michael Hurley play a game of Mac-ternatives, where they debate who could compete with Mac Jones for the Patriots' starting QB job in 2023.
Green Bay's playoff chances have risen in the last couple weeks. What still has to happen, and could the Packers really get in with a losing record?
Kirk Herbstreit wishes he could have played better in Ohio State's first ever meeting with Georgia in the 1993 Citrus Bowl.
George Kittle recorded his career-high seventh and eighth touchdowns against the Washington Commanders -- but the first one wasn't really meant for him.
Chargers coach Brandon Staley had an interesting answer to a question about whether officials should have ejected his Pro Bowl safety, Derwin James. Staley blamed Colts quarterback Nick Foles for putting receiver Ashton Dulin in position to be hit like James hit him. Both James and Dulin are in concussion protocol. “It’s a play where [more]
The playoff picture is taking shape after Christmas weekend. Here's where each team stands in the power rankings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
The Eagles gave up a 3rd-and-30 on Saturday against the Cowboys and Jonathan Gannon answered for it on Tuesday. By Dave Zangaro
Is Bill O'Brien's return to the Patriots coaching staff inevitable? Our Tom E. Curran shared what he has heard from folks with direct knowledge of the situation.
James and Dulin suffered concussions on the play, and James was ejected from the game.
Filtering out the truth inside the hurt feelings, score-settling and plenty of bad film in 2022 will undoubtedly be a part of the process for the Broncos' coaching candidates.
Like many of his peers, Lane Kiffin's introduction to Mike Leach came with a late-night phone call.