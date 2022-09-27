Jason McCourty's top defensive plays from Week 3
NFL Network's Jason McCourty shares the top defensive plays from Week 3.
NFL Network's Jason McCourty shares the top defensive plays from Week 3.
DT Daviyon Nixon is back on the Panthers' active roster.
After the Buccaneers failed to score on a two-point conversion at the end of Sunday’s 14-12 loss to the Packers, Aaron Rodgers said he spotted something on the Jumbotron that he passed along to Green Bay coaches before the play. Rodgers didn’t divulge what he saw beyond that it was something “they probably shouldn’t show.” [more]
Three games into a comeback from an Achilles tear, Shepard suffered a non-contact injury on the final Giants snap on Monday.
On the bright side, their ex isn't doing much better.
The “idyllic retreat” was also the filming location for the E Television series “The Bradshaw Bunch.”
Hurricane Ian’s projected path has it headed toward Tampa, Florida, which could mean the Chiefs-Buccaneers game would move well north of there.
Former NFC North and Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams is not happy with his new team's 0-3 start.
The Chiefs’ superstar quarterback explained the specific reason for his frustration, which was caught on camera short before the halftime break.
The NFL is a hot mess. Josh Schrock delivers the latest edition of his "is anyone good" Power Rankings.
Matt Harmon is joined by Andy Behrens, as he is each and every Tuesday morning, to list off the best targets on waiver wires around fantasy football leagues everywhere.
Just about everyone — except the NFL — considers what Higgins did a catch and a touchdown.
Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey went ballistic in the coaches' box at the end of the Dolphins game. Isaiah McKenzie was the reason why.
"Sometimes the Jumbotron shows things they probably shouldn't show, even at home."
Fox Sports 1's Colin Cowherd believes Jimmy Garoppolo isn't to blame for the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night.
Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to be a free agent because he suffered a non-contact ACL tear on the artificial surface at SoFi Stadium during the Super Bowl. Last night, Giant receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a reportedly serious knee injury without contact on the artificial surface at MetLife Stadium. OBJ made this observation about [more]
Get the latest on Monday’s game between Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.
This is a weather phenomenon that Chiefs fans are not used to keeping an eye on. But the NFL and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are busy considering potential alternate plans for the game.
Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell expressed some remorse after delivering the hit that caused Mac Jones' ankle injury Sunday.
The New York Giants fell to the Dallas Cowboys, 23-16, on Monday and here are the winners and losers (and those in between) from the game.
No one on the New York Giants wants to hear the Daniel Jones criticism this week, admitting they completely failed him on Monday night.