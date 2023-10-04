Jason McCourty's top defensive plays from Week 4
NFL Network's Jason McCourty's top defensive plays from Week 4.
NFL Network's Jason McCourty's top defensive plays from Week 4.
The Patriots originally signed Jackson as a free agent out of Maryland following the 2018 NFL Draft.
After dealing with QB problems for years, the Colts appear to have struck gold with Anthony Richardson.
What is wrong with the Bengals this season?
Thompson will be the seventh woman to play in a PGA Tour event.
Whether Lionel Messi appears in the match or not, fans attending Miami vs. Chicago will get incentives to attend more Fire games in the future.
MLS stuffs 34 regular-season rounds into less than eight months to eliminate only 11 of 29 teams. The other 18 make the playoffs, where one or two losses can override the February-to-October grind.
The transfer portal windows are shrinking to 45 days in all sports, the NCAA announced.
Three of Reddick's five career wins have come on road courses. A fourth gets him into the third round of the playoffs.
The Rays dropped Game 1 of their AL wild-card series to the Rangers in front of 19,704 fans Tuesday.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Marc Polmans was two points from closing out the match at a Shanghai Masters qualifier.
A sixth-place finish in Saturday's sprint guarantees Verstappen a third-straight championship.
The idea moving on from Belichick is unthinkable given what he accomplished over the last two-plus decades in New England. But things are trending in the wrong direction lately.
Wheeler picked up right where he left off last October, dealing some of his best stuff Tuesday as the Phillies topped the Marlins in Game 1.
While Austin Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers are on a bye in Week 5, there's no bye for 'Ekeler's Edge' this week. Ekeler and Matt Harmon do a deep dive on the first round rookie skill players to see who's making an instant fantasy impact and examine why others are struggling out of the gate.
The Brewers and Marlins put up a fight, but the Diamondbacks and Phillies prevailed in Tuesday's Game 1s of the NL wild-card series
A busy Day 1 of postseason action is in the books, with two road teams surprising with victories in Game 1.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The Bengals, meanwhile, are at +3500 to win the Super Bowl after starting 1-3.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season!