Jason McCourty's top defensive plays from Week 7
NFL Network's Jason McCourty shares his top defensive plays from Week 7.
NFL Network's Jason McCourty shares his top defensive plays from Week 7.
The trade winds have already been blustery as next Tuesday's NFL deadline fast approaches. Here is a look at players who could be on the move.
Sam Ehlinger officially becomes the starting quarterback of the Colts. If he fails or gets injured, Nick Foles will take over. And if Foles gets injured, the quarterback will be anyone but Matt Ryan. Ryan is done. He’s out. He won’t play again, for reasons rooted in his contract. Put simply, once the team decided [more]
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' ugly interception in Monday night's loss to the Bears may have been the result of terrible luck.
Matt Eberflus and the Bears had a rare chance to hang 40 on Bill Belichick and the Patriots in New England.
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan wasn’t happy his team fell for the Chiefs’ trick.
The Buccaneers hit a new low in the Tom Brady Era after Sunday's loss to the lowly Panthers, and former NFL coach Rex Ryan sees a clear issue with the 45-year-old QB and his team.
My all-time favorite sound bite from any coach or player came six years ago next month, when Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers dismissed an opinion of mine, calling me out by name and saying “don’t waste your time reading crap like that.” (I should have sent Aaron a free copy of Playmakers.) The issue came up [more]
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is being punished for throwing a football into the stands, but he’s keeping a good sense of humor about it. The NFL originally fined Cook $7,426 for throwing the ball into the stands. But according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the NFL will reduce that fine to $5,941 — [more]
Bailey Zappe appears to have a very different philosophy than Mac Jones when it comes to executing Matt Patricia's plays in the Patriots' offense.
Is Texas A&M the biggest dumpster fire? Ore is it Miami? What's with Clemson after benching DJ Uiagalele? College Football Fix discusses these topics.
Here are five ideal trade destinations for Jerry Jeudy if the Denver Broncos decide to move on from the former Alabama WR.
'He made a joke & I made a joke. It's really not serious,' Iggly Azalea said after a Raiders reporter tweeted about her halftime show performance.
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 9 highlighted by Michigan State at Michigan, Florida vs Georgia, and Kentucky at Tennessee
The discourse surrounding Mac Jones and the Patriots' quarterback situation has reached another level, with one NFL general manager believing that the second-year QB may not last in New England.
Ex-Packers receiver Greg Jennings zeroed in on a critical interview the slumping quarterback just gave.
There's also a former Biletnikoff winner in the group.
The New York Giants are in desperate need of help at the wide receiver position, so stealing this player from the Seahawks is a no-brainer.
The Cowboys add to their defensive ranks, the Elliott/Pollard tandem, why Jason Peters may be on his way out, and blue jerseys at home? | From @ToddBrock24f7
Everything one needs to know, including a full scouting report, about the newest addition to the Cowboys' push to be the NFL's best defense. | From @KDDrummondNFL
No. 3 Tennessee and No. 1 Georgia will play in perhaps the biggest game of the college football season, and now it has a time and TV details.