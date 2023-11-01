Jason McCourty's top defensive plays from Week 8
NFL Network's Jason McCourty's top defensive plays from Week 8.
It's been a roller coaster season already, hasn't it? Well, this is the week teams lock in what they'll be the rest of the year as they chase a Super Bowl ring. Welcome to NFL Midway Point.
Charles McDonald's first 2024 NFL mock draft has the two quarterbacks everyone expects at the top. But in what order?
The Buckeyes have wins over Notre Dame and Penn State.
Two of the NFC's best teams got better, while a rookie QB's development also won at the deadline. A disgruntled star in the making, however, wasn't so lucky.
Will this season's playoff field look a lot like last year's?
David Walker is the second Bears coach to leave the team in the middle of the season.
Jayden Daniels has thrown for 2,573 yards and 25 touchdowns with only three interceptions while completing 73.1% of his attempts.
Larson is the only one of the four drivers racing for the title who has won a championship.
The heavyweight was reportedly driving 136 mph in a 50 zone.
The longtime coach showed he still has plenty of fire in responding to a disgruntled fan Monday. But Clemson's issues run deep and it's fair to wonder if Swinney still has the chip on his shoulder that got him this far.
The Rangers took a 3-1 World Series lead, improving to 10-0 on the road this postseason and moving within one win of their first title.
In a win-or-go-home Game 5, Gallen will be staring down the Rangers lineup, his own October inconsistencies and the strain of a herculean workload.
It's another edition of 'Ekeler's Edge' with LA Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon. On this week's pod the discuss the Chargers big SNF win and look back at the first half of the fantasy football season.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the first edition of College Football Playoff rankings for the 2023 season.
After a season of hope and promise, the Giants are back to their losing ways. Can Brian Daboll right the ship?
Young is a former No. 2 overall pick.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
The 6-2 Lions are adding another offensive weapon.
Sweat has 6.5 sacks in eight games this season and is in the final year of his contract with the Commanders.
The woman is planning to amend part of her complaint in the lawsuit, which was dismissed Tuesday by a federal judge in Texas.