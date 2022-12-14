Jason McCourty's top defensive plays from Week 14
NFL Network's Jason McCourty's top defensive plays from Week 14.
With Kyler Murray out with a torn ACL, the Cardinals will turn to Colt McCoy to start at quarterback for the rest of the season. McCoy has been in the league since the Browns selected him in the third round of the 2010 draft and has started five games with the Cardinals since signing with [more]
USA TODAY ranked the last 25 Heisman winners according to what they accomplished in the NFL. Where does the Oregon legend land?
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is out. Literally. After being benched for rookie Desmond Ridder for performance reasons, Mariota has left the team. And the team doesn’t know if he’ll be back. Coach Arthur Smith has said Mariota will be placed on injured reserve. The minimum four-game absence would knock him out for the rest of [more]
Robert Griffin III claimed he meant to use a different term.
The football analyst and former NFL quarterback was commenting on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when he uttered the slur.
Carson Strong, who threw only four passes in the Eagles preseason games, has resurfaced in the NFC months after the Birds cut him following an odd preseason. By Reuben Frank
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat down in front of the rookie QB's locker for a chat after the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Shanahan later explained what he told the rookie QB after the massive win.
Chiefs (with Patrick Mahomes) and 49ers (with Trey Lance) have spent high draft picks on QBs with a veteran under contract. Detroit Lions may be next.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is known for the Air Raid on the field and his colorful personality off the field.
Teams haven't been willing to give Beckham the long-term deal he's looking for, and now he's stuck in free-agency limbo.
49ers defensive end Nick Bosa explained the differences between the 49ers' rivalries with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.
Aaron Rodgers used to struggle with fears of death. But the Packers quarterback's use of ayahuasca helped him overcome that, he said on "The Pat McAfee Show."
Four quarterbacks went in the top 10 of the 2018 draft. Their varied fortunes have illustrated the difficulties of building the foundations for success
ESPN expert Todd McShay's first 2023 NFL Mock Draft projects the Patriots will upgrade at an important position on offense.
The Chiefs are in the thick of a race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC postseason field. Here are the future opponents for each team
Packers quarterback Jordan Love reportedly does not want to sit another year behind starter Aaron Rodgers. Will the 2020 NFL Draft first-round QB demand a trade in the offseason? It seems likely according to one Green Bay insider.
Mississippi State's Mike Leach once was asked how he’d like to be remembered after death. He answered in a way most fitting of a nonconformist coach.
Dre Greenlaw asking Tom Brady to sign the football he intercepted in the third quarter Sunday was a moment to remember. Brady had some fun recalling the exchange.
The Dolphins picked a bad time to have a two-game losing streak.
The next few weeks should see a furious run of quarterback commitments involving many of the biggest programs in the Power Five.