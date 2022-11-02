Jason McCourty's top defensive plays from Week 8
NFL Network's Jason McCourty's top defensive plays from Week 8.
NFL Network's Jason McCourty's top defensive plays from Week 8.
Free Press sports writer Chris Solari was among those in the Michigan Stadium tunnel when the violence between Michigan and Michigan State occurred.
Adam Zimmer, the co-defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and 2021, has died. He was 38. His sister, Corri, announced the development earlier today. The son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam began his coaching career in 2006, with the Saints. He spent four seasons in New Orleans as assistant linebackers [more]
Jeff Wilson will reunite with former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who became the Dolphins' head coach in 2022, as well as his former 49ers teammate and backfield mate Raheem Mostert.
The Chase Claypool trade is going to end up being a great thing for Kenny Pickett.
The 2022 NFL trade deadline was wild. Which teams and players emerged as winners, and who is hoping for better luck next time?
Travis Kelce was forced to watch one of his few NFL lowlights thanks to Eli Manning during ESPN2’s “Monday Night Football” coverage.
The Bears were able to acquire receiver Chase Claypool from the Steelers in exchange for their original second-round pick in 2023. But Pittsburgh apparently had another offer on the table. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers offered their second-round pick in 2023 for Claypool. But Pittsburgh believed Chicago’s second-rounder would [more]
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker took swift action in suspending four different Michigan State players for their involvement in the assault of Michigan football players after Saturday night's 29-7 game. None of them were startling LB Jacoby Windmon, though, who, in ESPN's new video of the altercation, is seen holding down U-M CB Gemon Green as Khary Crump (suspended) uses his helmet as a weapon on Green. Of note; Michigan State Linebacker #4 Jacoby Windmon can be seen in the video pushing Gemon Green.
Aaron Rodgers was hoping there would be some Packers breaking news to discuss on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday regarding the NFL trade deadline. That didn't happen.
Donte Whitner believes it's clear who won the Christian McCaffrey trade.
Outrage over the Cowboys' inaction, a timetable for Tyron Smith's return, and Jerry Jones could be in trouble for his Halloween costume. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Here's a quick bio of A.J Klein, who was part of the Roquan Smith trade.
Here are the five biggest deals that happened and the five biggest transactions that fell through at the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
When brainstorming candidates to replace Bryan Harsin, think: Who is the opposite of this coach Auburn fired? Two names fit the bill.
We spoke to Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire about the Vikings new tight end
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) Jackson State coach Deion Sanders has forbidden his players from leaving the team hotel while they're in Houston for Saturday's game against Texas Southern after the rapper Takeoff was fatally shot in the city early Tuesday. Houston police said the 28-year-old member of Grammy-nominated trio Migos was killed around 2:30 a.m. An argument had broken out among a group of 40 people who were leaving a party at a downtown bowling alley, police said. In a YouTube video of a team meeting, Sanders told his unbeaten squad that family and friends must visit at JSU's hotel this weekend.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has a very personal reason for why he "absolutely hates" playing the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
After a five-homer onslaught, the Phillies remained undefeated at Citizens Bank Park this postseason. Beat the Astros in the next two games there, and they're champions.
The #49ers have skyrocketed up the @usatodaysports NFL power rankings, and they could climb even higher out of the bye.
The Cowboys waived defensive tackle Trysten Hill, the team announced Tuesday. The fourth-year veteran was a healthy scratch in Sunday’s game against the Bears, although he had played in the first seven games of the season. The Cowboys likely shopped Hill before the trade deadline, and when they didn’t get an offer, decided to move [more]