Jason McCourty's top defensive plays from Week 4
NFL Network's Jason McCourty shares his top defensive plays from Week 4.
Week 4 of the NFL season is in the books. Here's a look at FSU players and how they performed in week 4 as well as this season.RB Cam Akers (Rams): Eight carries for 13 yards in loss to San Francisco.
Deebo Samuel and the 49ers' defense were dominant in the team's Week 4 win over the Rams on Monday Night Football.
It’s no surprise that the Dolphins already have ruled out quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Week Five, due to the concussion he suffered last Thursday night in Cincinnati. Even though, in theory, Tua could receive all appropriate clearances before Sunday, there’s no way the team should let him back on the field until there is no [more]
Teven Jenkins showed off his efficiency at right guard on Sunday by keeping Justin Fields protected.
Bobby Wagner and Takkarist McKinley of the Rams take down a protester running across the field.
Tom Brady fired off an A+ tweet the day after Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the Buccaneers in Week 4.
Baker Mayfield's regression is a big problem for the Panthers.
Peyton Manning hasnt played in the NFL for seven seasons, but he still has the quarterback cadence on lock.
Bill Belichick had an uncharacteristically long conversation with Aaron Rodgers after Patriots-Packers. Here's what Rodgers had to say about their exchange.
Following the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Deebo Samuel dropped an amazing quote regarding how he views opposing defenses.
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens break down the news coming out of NFL Week 4, including Javonte Williams’ season-ending knee injury and Cordarrelle Patterson going on IR, before discussing potential waiver wire claims that fantasy managers could make to fill the holes on their roster.
During the third and fourth quarters of the 49ers' "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, Steph Curry dropped by "ManningCast" and had a blast.
What does Cooper Rush do that Washington’s Carson Wentz does? The former Super Bowl champion coach explains.
Peyton Manning and Eli Manning had a little fun with a bizarre scene in 49ers-Rams that resulted in Bobby Wagner laying out a protester on the field.
Kenny Pickett's emergence brings new fantasy relevance to the Pittsburgh offense. Denny Carter goes deep on Week 5 waiver additions. (Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK)
In the first quarter of the 49ers' "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, Jeff Wilson Jr. showed off his wheels.