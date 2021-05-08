Jason McCourty thanks Patriots in statement after joining Dolphins

Jason McCourty thanks Patriots, fans in heartfelt statement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

You'd be hard-pressed to find any athlete with more class than the McCourty twins, Jason and Devin.

While Devin is set to return to the New England Patriots in 2021, Jason will be moving on. The veteran cornerback recently signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins after spending the last three seasons in Foxboro.

On Saturday, he took to social media to extend his gratitude to the Patriots organization and fans with a statement titled, "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened."

"Thank you to RKK (Robert Kraft) and Coach Belichick for giving me a chance to wear the Patriots uniform," McCourty wrote. "For the past three seasons I've gotten a chance to live out a childhood dream, playing alongside my brother while winning a championship and building lifelong friendships. Thank you to everyone within the New England Patriots organization."

Read the full statement in McCourty's tweet below:

“Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” pic.twitter.com/bzzLeryE4B — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) May 8, 2021

McCourty helped the Patriots to a victory in Super Bowl LIII over the Los Angeles Rams. The 33-year-old made one of the biggest plays of the game with a key pass breakup in the end zone.

In his three seasons with New England, McCourty started 33 of the 44 games he played and notched two interceptions. He spent the previous nine years of his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns.