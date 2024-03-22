Jason McCourty ‘would be shocked’ if Giants draft a QB in Round 1

There have been plenty of rumors connecting the New York Giants to quarterbacks at the top of the 2024 NFL draft.

As that April date inches closer, the Giants-quarterback narrative has gained steam with every report of general manager Joe Schoen attending a Pro Day.

NFL Network’s Good Morning Football analyst and former defensive back, Jason McCourty, sees the Giants’ potential draft plans very differently from his point of view.

Shocking if the Giants go with a QB at #6 overall?@JasonMcCourty sees different gaps… pic.twitter.com/4IXDV46TVg — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 20, 2024

“I would be shocked if the Giants go quarterback at (No. 6) because . . . they have holes they need to fill. You talk about the offensive line and having a quarterback there that doesn’t have to run around for his life and feel like he has to make plays,” he said. “So, I look at it for the Giants, go that direction. You’ve committed to Daniel Jones, you’ve brought in Drew Lock, you’ve brought in Russell Wilson to have conversations with him. So we’ve seen them kind of flirt with it, they’ve gone through and evaluated these quarterbacks but you have another season in Daniel Jones.

“You believe in him in that first year under (Brian) Daboll and Joe Schoen and you saw some growth for him so move forward with this. I think build a team in place and a year from now, two years from now, if you’re in a position to go get a quarterback through free agency or the draft, you’ve now built a team around him to take over, similarly to what we’ll probably see from Caleb Williams at that number one pick for the Bears,

“For the New York Giants, continue to build those pieces around whoever the future quarterback’s going to be. . . . You have two guys in that room who can lead the team. So I think, for that reason, you go and you get another position that you think is a surefire to be a part of the franchise.”

The Giants’ roster is largely devoid of talent and they have several pressing personnel needs.

It does seem increasingly likely that the Giants would have to move up to get one of the top four quarterbacks and in terms of competition, they may not have the assets necessary to do that.

The most likely of non-quarterback scenarios does seem to be the Giants taking one of the top wide receivers but it easily could be an offensive lineman at six as well.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire