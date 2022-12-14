Jason McCourty shares his thoughts on defensive backs making plays as wide receivers
NFL Network's Jason McCourty shares his thoughts on defensive backs making plays as wide receivers.
NFL Network's Jason McCourty shares his thoughts on defensive backs making plays as wide receivers.
The Patriots are back in the playoffs, following Monday's win over the Cardinals.
#Dolphins' Tyreek Hill dealing with injury ahead of facing #Bills:
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat down in front of the rookie QB's locker for a chat after the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Shanahan later explained what he told the rookie QB after the massive win.
More practice squad transactions.
With mounting injuries and issues in their secondary, this DB from the Washington Commanders makes sense for the New York Giants to steal.
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is out. Literally. After being benched for rookie Desmond Ridder for performance reasons, Mariota has left the team. And the team doesn’t know if he’ll be back. Coach Arthur Smith has said Mariota will be placed on injured reserve. The minimum four-game absence would knock him out for the rest of [more]
Robert Griffin III claimed he meant to use a different term.
The football analyst and former NFL quarterback was commenting on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts when he uttered the slur.
Carson Strong, who threw only four passes in the Eagles preseason games, has resurfaced in the NFC months after the Birds cut him following an odd preseason. By Reuben Frank
Our columnist uses his 'Quality Games' system to predict the bowl game winners: This year he found 10 games that Vegas has wrong
Chiefs (with Patrick Mahomes) and 49ers (with Trey Lance) have spent high draft picks on QBs with a veteran under contract. Detroit Lions may be next.
Teams haven't been willing to give Beckham the long-term deal he's looking for, and now he's stuck in free-agency limbo.
49ers defensive end Nick Bosa explained the differences between the 49ers' rivalries with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.
Aaron Rodgers used to struggle with fears of death. But the Packers quarterback's use of ayahuasca helped him overcome that, he said on "The Pat McAfee Show."
Four quarterbacks went in the top 10 of the 2018 draft. Their varied fortunes have illustrated the difficulties of building the foundations for success
ESPN expert Todd McShay's first 2023 NFL Mock Draft projects the Patriots will upgrade at an important position on offense.
The Chiefs are in the thick of a race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC postseason field. Here are the future opponents for each team
Packers quarterback Jordan Love reportedly does not want to sit another year behind starter Aaron Rodgers. Will the 2020 NFL Draft first-round QB demand a trade in the offseason? It seems likely according to one Green Bay insider.
Ken Niumatalolo said Monday that Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk fired him almost immediately after they fell to Army in double overtime on Saturday afternoon.
Ohio State is without two elite skill position players for the College Football Playoff semifinal game against Georgia