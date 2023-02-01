Jason McCourty reflects on Brady as a teammate
NFL Network's Jason McCourty shares what it was like having NFL quarterback Tom Brady as a former teammate.
The GOAT is calling it quits -- for real this time. Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL in a video posted on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday.
The Steelers have shown an interest in Wisconsin defensive tackle Keeanu Benton as the Senior Bowl.
Brady retired exactly one year after his first retirement announcement, and people had jokes.
How was Patrick Mahomes able to play one week after. a high-ankle sprain? His father offered one idea.
Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes met at midfield after the game.
NBC Sports' Peter King broke down how he believes the 49ers should handle the QB1 spot next season.
Did Tony Romo nearly spit the N-word on live television? That’s what social media users wonder after a bizarre comment heard during Sunday’s CBS broadcast of the AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Now that the matchup is set, here's all the info you need.
The first college football transfer window has closed. Here's who loaded up on talent, and who lost out.
MVS said after the game he was the fourth read on his touchdown catch. Here’s how Patrick Mahomes still made it work.
The new NFL salary cap number is out and the Chicago Bears' projected cap space went down, how is that?
Pro Football Focus proposed a blockbuster trade involving Colts RB Jonathan Taylor.
DeMeco Ryans is going home to Houston.
The Cowboys plan to have head coach Mike McCarthy call their offensive plays in 2023, but they are also planning to hire a new offensive coordinator to replace Kellen Moore. Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that Panthers running backs coach/assistant head coach Jeff Nixon will be one of the candidates to interview for that opening. [more]
Brock Purdy said nothing has been decided on how to proceed after the quarterback sustained a serious elbow injury in the NFC Championship Game.
Sean Payton is reportedly back in the NFL.
How hard will it be for the Raiders to replace Derek Carr?
Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman shared why he was so critical of Mac Jones for his emotional outbursts at points during the 2022 NFL season.
Pratt's outburst was out of line with the otherwise united Bengals front in support of Ossai on Sunday.
One NFL executive made two wild predictions for how the 49ers will address the quarterback position in 2023.