Jason McCourty reveals how Patriots feel internally about Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe situation

Former New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty got to spend a little time with Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and the rest of the team at a charity event on Monday night.

Despite all of the outside noise screaming quarterback controversy, the internal dynamics behind the scenes are actually calmer than you’d expect. McCourty, who won Super Bowl LIII with the team in the 2018 season, had an interesting comparison to the quarterback situation right now in New England.

Instead of comparing it to the Tom Brady and Drew Bledsoe situation, he compared it to the Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins situation.

“I was with both of these guys Monday night at the charity event. The team loves both of them. They were in there hanging out, laughing and joking,” McCourty said on Good Morning Football. “So for me, I look at this situation, you had the Bledsoe, you had the Brady. But for me, it’s more RGIII and Kirk Cousins because of the fact that, yes, those two guys were drafted in the same draft, but very similar.

“Mac Jones was drafted with a first-round draft pick last year, and Zappe, I believe, was fourth-round this year. …So now you have Bailey Zappe and you have Mac Jones. You have two guys that solidify the quarterback room.”

McCourty did go on to say that he believes Jones will go back to being the starter when healthy, but he could come with a shorter leash, given the efficiency the team has shown with Zappe under center.

A little competition never hurt anyone. And who knows? It might actually light a fire under Jones and make him even better when he returns.

