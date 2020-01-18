Jason McCourty recently underwent groin surgery

Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty played only nine total snaps over the final seven games, including the postseason. He was inactive for five games because of his groin injury.

So it came as no surprise when McCourty revealed on the latest episode of his and Devin McCourty’s “Double Coverage” podcast that he underwent surgery.

“I am currently recovering from a little offseason surgery,” Jason McCourty said on the podcast, via Nick Goss of NBCSportsBoston.

McCourty, 32, made one interception and six pass breakups in 12 games.

He has one year remaining on his contract, scheduled to count $5.5 million against the salary cap next season.