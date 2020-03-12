Jason McCourty reacts to Patriots reportedly picking up 2020 contract option

Jason McCourty reportedly is staying with the New England Patriots, and he seems pretty happy about it.

The veteran cornerback tweeted the following Thursday morning, about an hour after ESPN's Field Yates reported the New England Patriots have picked up McCourty's contract option for the 2020 season:

Seems like a fitting reaction.

McCourty had an opt-out clause for 2020 and would have become an unrestricted free agent March 18, but he now returns to the Patriots on a deal with a $5.5 million cap hit, per Yates.

The 32-year-old had a productive 2019 campaign for New England, starting 10 of the 12 games he played at cornerback with one interception and six pass breakups.

McCourty has emerged as a solid starting cornerback for the Patriots since coming over from the Cleveland Browns in 2018 to team up with his twin brother, Devin McCourty.

Devin also will hit unrestricted free agency March 18, and it's worth wondering whether Jason staying in New England increases his chances of doing the same.

Yet all eyes still remain on Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who is days away from becoming a free agent for the first time in his career.

Ex-Patriots defensive end Rob Ninkovich recently warned of a mass exodus in New England if Brady signs elsewhere, but at least one McCourty brother is staying on board.

