Jason McCourty reacts to 'Hip-Drop' tackle being eliminated from game
There's a subtle distinction to the language being used by the competition committee, subtle enough to concern the NFLPA about enforcing it. Here's how the league plans to do just that.
Momentum had been building on the controversial proposal for months.
Reactions to the ban were impassioned and varied among NFL players past and present.
The 32 team owners have some major decisions to mull over.
Jason Fitz is joined by the great Nate Tice to prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft the best way they know how: a full first-round mock draft done live on the show. The duo start off by reacting to the biggest NFL news from the weekend, including some rule changes to come out of the NFL owner's meetings and the Tennessee Titans trading for CB L'Jarius Sneed. Fitz and Nate give their thoughts on the hip drop tackle ban, an additional coach's challenge, the Titans' plans for the future and more. Next, the two hosts dive into their first round mock draft and alternate making picks. Some of the more contentious selections include Rome Odunze to the Chicago Bears, the Las Vegas Raiders passing on a quarterback, Brock Bowers to the Los Angeles Rams, Bo Nix to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and many more.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the instant classic and finish between Houston and Texas A&M in the second round of March Madness. All three share their biggest takeaways from the first weekend of the tournament including Purdue's dominance so far and Kentucky's collapse against Oakland.
'Mock Draft Monday' makes its debut with Yahoo's very own Nate Tice joining Matt Harmon to break down his latest mock draft ahead. Every Monday leading up to the draft, Harmon will have one of the top mock drafters in the industry on the pod to break down their latest mock and share their favorite five picks and fits.
Houston held on in an overtime thriller on Sunday night to beat Texas A&M, and both UConn and San Diego State flew to blowout wins.