Jason McCourty reacts to calling his first game for CBS
NFL Network's Jason McCourty reacts to calling his first game for CBS for the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints Week 1 matchup.
NFL Network's Jason McCourty reacts to calling his first game for CBS for the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints Week 1 matchup.
What was Mike Vrabel thinking when he decided to kick a field goal?
The Titans have a new kicker.
The Titans had a miserable finish to last season.
The best matchup of Week 1 might be the last one.
Let’s take a closer look at where the value lies Monday night, with a side and a total play.
It sure looks like it's Georgia or bust for the SEC's national title hopes already.
This is not the best way to welcome a new colleague.
The Cowboys had two interceptions and returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown early on Sunday night in New York.
After offseason of interception worry, Cowboys pummeled Giants by dominating turnover battle.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap an exciting first Sunday slate of NFL action. Fitz and Frank discuss every game one by one and give their instant takeaways and analysis. The duo focus specifically on the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns for their statement wins before giving their analysis on the rest of the games.
NFL Sundays are officially back. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski breakdown all the action from the Week 1 slate.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down every game from Week 1's Sunday slate.
The former Heisman Trophy winner threw two interceptions in a 24-10 loss to Atlanta, but hopes for better days ahead.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Patriots game.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. Browns game.
The first Sunday of the 2023-24 NFL season is here and with it comes double-headers on both CBS and Fox.
Matt Harmon kicks off the 2023 season of Fantasy Football Care/Don't Care!
Thomas made his NFL debut Sunday two years after his final college snap at Georgia Tech. He made the most of it.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 1.
The Cowboys didn't need to rely on Dak Prescott or anything other than their dominant defense and opportunistic special teams.