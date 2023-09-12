Jason McCourty ranks top DBs following Week 1
NFL Network's Jason McCourty ranks his top defensive backs following Week 1.
The Jets now have worse odds to win the Super Bowl than the Vikings, Falcons and Seahawks.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The Cowboys did look like one of the best teams in the NFL in Week 1.
Fantasy football analyst and neuroscientist Renee Miller debuts the 2023 edition of Fact or Fluke!
The Jets experienced a range of emotions on Monday night, which fantasy managers could relate to when an unexpected score altered outcomes.
Rodgers' longtime friend and former Packers teammate didn't mince words with a message for the NFL.
Saturday night’s showdown between Texas and Alabama brought major viewership for ESPN
The Aaron Rodgers era in New York ended before it could really begin.
The Patriots placed quarterback Matt Corral on the exempt/left squad list Saturday after he reportedly left the team without notice.
Whitehead's three interceptions helped the Jets score 10 points in the win over the Bills.
NASCAR's move to ditch stage breaks at road courses lasted less than a season.
Wilson's going to give whichever quarterback he's playing with a chance to make a play.
Damar Hamlin made the Bills' 53-man roster months after experiencing cardiac arrest on the field.
In an emergency addition to the pod, Matt Harmon opens the show by reacting to Aaron Rodgers' devastating injury on Monday Night Football. Harmon and Andy Behrens then react to the People's Panic Meter mailbag and provide top waiver wire pickups for the week.
Fields apologized to Bears teammates and fans following Sunday's all-too-familiar pummeling at the hands of the Packers. But one year ago, Week 1 lied to us about another young QB who was looking to take a good, healthy step forward.
How bad was Sunday's 40-0 Cowboys blowout? So, so bad for New York
Let’s take a closer look at where the value lies Monday night, with a side and a total play.
Agreement comes just in time for 15 million households that would have been blacked out from the 2023 debut of Monday Night Football.
The conference's success this season makes one wonder: If the 2023 season occurred in, say, 2019 or 2020 or 2021, would any of this realignment have happened?
A two-time All-Pro, Conklin will be replaced by a fourth-round rookie at right tackle.