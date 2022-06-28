Jason McCourty playfully trolls twin brother Devin McCourty on NFL Network

Jason McCourty playfully trolls twin brother Devin on NFL Network originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Former New England Patriots safety Jason McCourty just couldn't resist playfully trolling his twin brother and current Patriots captain, Devin McCourty.

Jason ranked the top three defensive backs in pro football on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" show, but he excluded his brother from the list.

"If I had a list of (top defensive backs) 35 and up, Devin McCourty would have been on my list," Jason joked. "But there's too many young guys out there!"

Jason ranked Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard at No. 1, Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard at No. 2 and Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson at No. 3 on his overall defensive back ranking.

Peter Schrager had a completely different list of players for his top three DBs in the NFL, but his list also failed to mention Devin McCourty.

Schrager ranked Los Angeles Rams' cornerback Jalen Ramsey at No. 1, Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander at No. 2 and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore at No.3.

Both Schrager and Jason McCourty did not include any New England defensive backs in their lists for the top players at the position, highlighting a main concern for the 2022 Patriots: the competitiveness of their defense.

Jackson and linebacker Kyle Van Noy both left the Patriots defense this offseason, while linebacker Dont'a Hightower remains unsigned as a free agent. With several veterans leaving, the question is whether the Patriots defense will be good enough for the team to contend for a playoff spot in 2022.