Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty is expecting the widespread discussions about race across America to spread to NFL locker rooms when training camps open, and he thinks those discussions will be uncomfortable but ultimately productive.

McCourty said on CNN that a diverse NFL locker room can be a good forum for straight talk between people of different backgrounds.

“I think it’s going to be an opportunity to uncomfortably have these discussions and to be able to really feel what each and every person in the locker room has gone through,” McCourty said, via the Boston Herald. “Not only myself, but there are so many guys within the locker room from so many different backgrounds, races, demographics. That allows us a special moment, to be a melting pot. And really in that situation, to really be able to care for one another and be able to understand and talk to each other about what our journey has been like.

“I think that a unique setting that we have within the locker room that — Hey, we all have a common goal. We all want to do something special on the field. But at the same time, we have a responsibility to get to know each other and build on things we can do in the community. So I’m excited to see what the locker room will be like when you have 90 guys that are willing to care for one another and be able to make change together.”

NFL locker rooms are more racially diverse than most American workplaces, and may allow for more uncomfortable but productive discussions — something that America could use right now.

Jason McCourty: NFL locker rooms can have uncomfortable but productive racial discussions originally appeared on Pro Football Talk