Jason McCourty named Titans’ best value draft pick since 2006

When the Tennessee Titans drafted cornerback Jason McCourty in the sixth round of the 2009 NFL draft, the pick was mostly an afterthought, as is the case with most sixth-round picks.

However, McCourty ended up making a much bigger impact than anyone could have imagined, both on and off the field.

During his eight seasons in Nashville, McCourty was a bright spot on defense during a low period in the franchise’s history. He started 90 of the 108 games he played in, totaling 13 picks and 73 passes defensed.

The 33-year-old corner, who has also spent time with the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots before landing with the Miami Dolphins in 2021, was recently named as the Titans’ best value draft pick since 2006 by Pro Football Focus’ Michael Renner.

Obviously, guys like Derrick Henry (No. 45 overall in 2016) and A.J. Brown (No. 51 overall in 2019) have been better players at their respective positions, but they were also drafted in spots where you expect to get starters. Back in 2009, a kicker, two punters and three fullbacks came off the board before McCourty. Since entering the NFL, McCourty has been one of the best tacklers in the league, with only a 5.6% missed tackle rate for his career.

The Titans released McCourty following the 2016 season after he declined to take a pay cut, which came in the midst of Tennessee rebuilding its secondary.

Regardless, McCourty, who unfortunately never saw a playoff game with the Titans, is remembered fondly in Nashville and remains one of the better draft finds in the Titans era.

