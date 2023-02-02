Jason McCourty, Julian Love rank their Top 3 DBs in NFL

SNY

On Mets Hot Stove, Jim Duquette takes another look at what a Pete Alonso extension could look like in the wake of Jeff McNeil's deal. Jim has bumped up his initial forecast of 8/$208M to a new model of 8/$240M. He explains that the $240M will equal the largest contract for a first baseman ever and will be tied for the 17th highest contract in MLB history. Meanwhile, Andy Martino reports an Alonso extension doesn't seem imminent following McNeil's and not to expect an agreement before the start of the season.