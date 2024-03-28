Advertisement

Jason McCourty jokes on brother while discussing Patriots’ draft plans

Danny Jaillet
·1 min read

Former New England Patriots corner and current NFL Network analyst Jason McCourty had a hilarious take on what the organization should do with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

The consensus by many is that the team should draft a quarterback, as the team prepares to build for the future. Others have suggested a playmaking wide receiver, such as Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr.

Whatever the case may be, when appearing on “Good Morning Football” on Wednesday, McCourty joked about what the team should stay away from, while ribbing his brother, Devin McCourty, in the process.

The 2024 NFL draft is set to take place in a little less than a month. New England will need to make sure they hit on this entire draft, especially after failing to address several holes in free agency.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire